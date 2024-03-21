Queen Mary looks radiant in knee-high boots and skirt with thigh-high slit

Queen Mary and King Frederik looked incredible as they stepped out on Thursday to attend the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the new Danish monarch.

While Frederik donned a very smart suit, Mary looked absolutely splendid in a slightly bolder look consisting of a pair of knee-high maroon boots and a pleated skirt that came with a thigh-high slit. Mary finished off her outfit with a black coat that covered a white top, that she displayed inside the museum.

The couple were out in Copenhagen for the new Frederik X: King of Tomorrow exhibition at the Amalienborg Museum. The exhibition marks Frederik's accession to the Danish throne and showcases objects and moments that shaped the new monarch's life.

The exhibition will open on Friday and will be displayed until 8 September 2024. Once the exhibition ends, the objects will be moved to the Koldinghus, where they will be on display from 11 October 2024 until 21 April 2025.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Mary showed off the look during an outing with her husband

Queen Mary's head-turning outfit was quite the departure from her look earlier in the week when she looked at her most regal when she and her husband hosted their first State Dinner as King and Queen.

Australian-born Mary, 52, donned a black satin off-the-shoulder top with a long sequin silver skirt from By Malene Birger – an outfit she first debuted back in 2007.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Mary and Frederik visited an exhibition dedicated to the new monarch

The royal mum-of-four also sported the earrings, brooch and bracelet from the Danish Ruby Parure – the first set of major jewels she wore before her wedding to then Crown Prince Frederik in May 2004.

Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 83, shocked the nation when she announced her decision to abdicate in her New Year's address. Two weeks later, on 14 January, she officially signed a formal declaration of her abdication during an emotional Council of State meeting.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Frederik became King of Denmark back in January

Crowds gathered outside Amalienborg to see the moment Frederik was proclaimed King Frederik X of Denmark, and he later shared a tender kiss with Queen Mary, before the pair were joined on the balcony by their four children.

Frederik and Mary are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 18, who is now heir to the Danish throne, as well as Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.