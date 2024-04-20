Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary stuns in cinched pencil skirt and sky-high heels
Queen Mary exudes regal elegance in uber-cinched pencil skirt and sky-high designer heels

King Frederik's wife rocked Princess Kate-style locks

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Queen Mary looked so elegant as she headed out on a solo engagement on Friday. 

The Danish royal, 52, was seen leaving Aalborg University following their 50th anniversary at the House of Music wearing a stunning figure-skimming pencil skirt with embroidered flowers beneath the fitted waistline.

Queen Mary in a pencil skirt and purple top holding flowers© Getty
Queen Mary rocked a chic pencil skirt

She paired the mid-length style with an unexpected rich purple blouse - the 'Wrap Blouse' from Jesper Høvring which featured structured shoulders and billowing sleeves that cinched in at the waist. 

Queen Mary in purple blouse smiling© Getty
Queen Mary rarely wears purple

Rounding off her outfit was a pair of sheer black stockings and the sky-high 'Gianvito 105 Black Leather Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi in patent leather - a favourite with royal ladies across Europe.

Queen Mary smiling over top of car door© Getty
Queen Mary rocked Princess Kate-style loose waves

Adding to the regal feel of Mary's stylish outfit were her stunning jewels. Not only did the Queen pay homage to her family in her layered necklaces, but she tied in her purple blouse with her amethyst and diamond drop earrings from Cenius and Bach.

Her necklaces of choice were the 8-carat gold pendant from Julie Sandlau which was engraved with 'C, I, V, J' for her children Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13, as well as her 18-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt with initial of her husband 'F'. 

The perfect finishing touch was her purple croc print clutch from Carlend Copenhagen. The royal rocked Princess Kate-style bouncy waves in her brunette hair and sported a flattering smokey eye.

Translated into English, a post shared by the official Danish royal family Instagram said: "The anniversary was marked in Musikkens Hus in Aalborg, where the university's many collaborators from companies, authorities, and political life were present.

"The celebration featured speeches, musical performances, and award presentations to the university's researchers and students."

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attending King Charles III's coronation© Getty
Queen Mary rocked a chic purple look to King Charles III's coronation

It is a rarity to see Queen Mary in purple. She last wore the shade in 2023 when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla wearing a fitted wrap dress with matching purple gloves, heels, and a netted fascinator.

Queen Margrethe II (2ndR) together with Denmark's Princess Benedikte (R), Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark greet onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities of Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday© Getty
Frederik and Mary joined Princess Benedikte on Queen Margrethe's birthday

Prior to Friday's outing, the Australian-born royal stepped out with her husband for a special occasion after a period of solo engagements. Mary and Frederik were seen waving to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities for the recently abdicated Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday.

Queen Margrethe II (2ndR) together with Denmark's Princess Benedikte (R), Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark wave to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities of Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday in Fredensborg, Denmark© Getty
Queen Mary waved to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle in an elegant blue coat

The mother-of-four looked pristine in a black silk blouse from The Fold with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and her 'Romy 100 Navy Suede Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

Adding to the regal air about her was her immaculate pale longline jacket which was collarless and had 'The Jubilee Piece' brooch from Georg Jensen pinned to it.

Queen Mary in a blue suit© Getty
Queen Mary wowed in a royal blue suit

