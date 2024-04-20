Queen Mary exudes regal elegance in uber-cinched pencil skirt and sky-high designer heels

Queen Mary looked so elegant as she headed out on a solo engagement on Friday.

The Danish royal, 52, was seen leaving Aalborg University following their 50th anniversary at the House of Music wearing a stunning figure-skimming pencil skirt with embroidered flowers beneath the fitted waistline.

© Getty Queen Mary rocked a chic pencil skirt

She paired the mid-length style with an unexpected rich purple blouse - the 'Wrap Blouse' from Jesper Høvring which featured structured shoulders and billowing sleeves that cinched in at the waist.

© Getty Queen Mary rarely wears purple

Rounding off her outfit was a pair of sheer black stockings and the sky-high 'Gianvito 105 Black Leather Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi in patent leather - a favourite with royal ladies across Europe.

© Getty Queen Mary rocked Princess Kate-style loose waves

Adding to the regal feel of Mary's stylish outfit were her stunning jewels. Not only did the Queen pay homage to her family in her layered necklaces, but she tied in her purple blouse with her amethyst and diamond drop earrings from Cenius and Bach.

Her necklaces of choice were the 8-carat gold pendant from Julie Sandlau which was engraved with 'C, I, V, J' for her children Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13, as well as her 18-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt with initial of her husband 'F'.

The perfect finishing touch was her purple croc print clutch from Carlend Copenhagen. The royal rocked Princess Kate-style bouncy waves in her brunette hair and sported a flattering smokey eye.

Translated into English, a post shared by the official Danish royal family Instagram said: "The anniversary was marked in Musikkens Hus in Aalborg, where the university's many collaborators from companies, authorities, and political life were present.

"The celebration featured speeches, musical performances, and award presentations to the university's researchers and students."

© Getty Queen Mary rocked a chic purple look to King Charles III's coronation

It is a rarity to see Queen Mary in purple. She last wore the shade in 2023 when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla wearing a fitted wrap dress with matching purple gloves, heels, and a netted fascinator.

© Getty Frederik and Mary joined Princess Benedikte on Queen Margrethe's birthday

Prior to Friday's outing, the Australian-born royal stepped out with her husband for a special occasion after a period of solo engagements. Mary and Frederik were seen waving to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities for the recently abdicated Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday.

© Getty Queen Mary waved to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle in an elegant blue coat

The mother-of-four looked pristine in a black silk blouse from The Fold with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and her 'Romy 100 Navy Suede Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

Adding to the regal air about her was her immaculate pale longline jacket which was collarless and had 'The Jubilee Piece' brooch from Georg Jensen pinned to it.

© Getty Queen Mary wowed in a royal blue suit

DISCOVER: 8 times Queen Mary channeled Princess Kate: from bouncy blow-drys to rule-breaking manicures

The Fold has become a staple brand in Mary's wardrobe of late. The royal was seen rocking a bright cobalt suit from the brand when she participated in the Specialists' 20th anniversary at The National Museum of Denmark on 9 April.