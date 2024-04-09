Queen Mary breaks her style rule in flattering flares

Queen Mary is renowned for her sustainable style, often repeating outfits and dresses she's owned for more than a decade.

But on Tuesday, the Danish queen broke her own fashion rule, debuting a stunning cobalt blue trouser suit by London-based label, The Fold.

The asymmetric peplum-style jacket flattered her figure and she rocked matching Jimmy Choo heels to elevate her flared trousers.

Mary, 52, accessorised with statement gold earrings and two personal dainty necklaces, featuring her husband King Frederik's initials, as well as that of her four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Her glossy brunette locks were styled in a wavy blow-dry and she sported a brown smokey eye makeup look and pink lipstick.

© Getty Mary was greeted by Minister of Employment, Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen

The queen stepped out for the Specialists' 20th anniversary at the National Museum in Copenhagen. The association works to harness the talents of people with autism and other neurodivergent people, within the workplace.

© Getty Mary looked incredible in a new suit by The Fold

Mary resumed her royal duties last week following the Easter break with King Frederik and their children. She looked elegant in an all-navy ensemble and fedora hat as she marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Guard.

© Getty Mary received a bouquet of flowers

And last weekend, she showcased a chic country casual look as she inaugurated a Deer Park in Copenhagen. The Australian-born royal donned a Seeland quilted waistcoat over a cable knit jumper with khaki trousers and brown Penelope Chilvers boots.

© Getty Queen Mary marking the 75th anniversary of the Home Guard

King Frederik and Queen Mary are yet to carry out a joint engagement together since returning to work, but the Danish royal family will make a balcony appearance on Frederik's 56th birthday on 26 May, the palace has confirmed.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Mary at the Deer Park

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January, will mark her 84th birthday privately on 16 April.

Frederik was proclaimed King in an accession ceremony on 14 January after his mother Margrethe stepped down after 52 years on the throne.

He met Mary in the Slip Inn pub during the Sydney 2000 Olympics and four years later, the couple tied the knot, with the royal bride becoming Crown Princess of Denmark.

