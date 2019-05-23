Princess Beatrice made a BIG statement in this quirky jacket If in doubt, add fringing

Princess Beatrice made a sweet joint appearance with her sister Princess Eugenie on Wednesday evening! The royals attended a private viewing of the Animal Ball Art Show in support of Elephant Family, a wildlife charity the Yorks are known to be big supporters of. While Eugenie came fresh from Buckingham Palace - in her gorgeous Peter Pilotto midi dress - it was Beatrice's first public outing of the day, choosing a chic crimson mini dress and glitzy gold flats for the occasion. We're most taken by her statement fringed jacket however, which added a quirky touch to the outfit.

Beatrice and Eugenie happily posed for photos

Beatrice also owns a pricey Galvan jacket with similar fringed detailing – it's thought this number may be a custom piece from the brand, too. The Princess has in fact worn it before, to the Sport Industry Awards in 2017. Galvan's current version of the cover-up sells for £1095. Beatrice's studded gold shoes are her go-to Carvela 'Lark' flats, £49, which are sadly no longer available - and she carried the same turquoise bag she took to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Princess Beatrice's sheer royal wedding guest dress is too stunning for words

Loading the player...

Of course, little sister Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous too, in her stunning 'Gradiant Midi Dress' by her wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto. The loose-fitting frock sells online for £1900, and Eugenie made it her own by adding a waist-cinching matching belt. She also wore her favourite Valentino Rockstud heels, which she wore to the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Boyfriend Edoardo was also at the event

Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also snapped at the event, continuing to fuel rumours that there may be another wedding on the way, since the Princess has brought him along to a number of important events in recent weeks. He even accompanied her to Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal nuptials on Saturday, where the Princess was our best-dressed guest in a lacy Self-Portrait dress.

The sweet way Prince William matched Kate's outfit at the royal garden party