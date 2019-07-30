We just spotted Duchess Meghan wearing the most gorgeous affordable jumpsuit …and it's still in stock (for now)

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced that she has guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue - and while she won't be appearing on the cover, we've still been treated to some new fashion shots of Meghan working behind the scenes at the magazine! In a recent video that was shared on the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, Meghan can be seen linking arms with editor Edward Enninful as they look at a screen together during the photoshoot. Did you spot her gorgeous outfit?

Meghan's Everlane jumpsuit

The Duchess chose a jumpsuit from one of her favourite fashion brands, Everlane, for her day with Vogue - it's thought that she was around five months pregnant at the time. The all-in-one is the 'Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit' from the brand, and costs $120 online. Happily, the brand ships internationally - and it's still in stock!

Meghan's jumpsuit is winning rave reviews online for its crease-free, breathable fabric - we're not surprised it was a favourite of hers during her pregnancy. It can be worn loose or with a wrap detail at the waist, and is also available in olive green and a cornflower blue shade.

The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit (available here)

Her affordable pick is a little different from the second outfit Meghan was seen wearing following the Vogue announcement - in another picture that was released, the Duchess wears a pricey Gucci dress as she searches through the fashion rails at one of her patron charities, Smart Works.

The 'Embellished Tweed Dress' comes in at £2295 from the Italian designer, and features a delicate rose brooch and a pretty ribbon bow at the neckline. While the beautiful picture is black and white - a photography style that seems to be favoured by the Duchess - we can see that as usual, she kept her makeup soft and natural, and left her dark hair long and loose.

Wearing Gucci at Smart Works

Meghan has also written an editor's letter in the magazine, and revealed that she was the one who asked Edward Enninful if she could guest-edit the issue. She said she had to "summon up the courage" to ask the question, but hopes she has created a magazine of "positivity, kindness, humour and inclusivity".

