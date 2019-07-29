Duchess Meghan wore the most incredible Gucci dress for her British Vogue photoshoot Wow!

The Duchess of Sussex made an exciting announcement on Sunday - she has guest-edited the coveted September issue of British Vogue, and fans are pretty excited! The magazine released a beautiful shot of Meghan alongside the reveal, which shows her looking through a clothes rail at the London office of women's charity Smart Works. If you're wondering about her gorgeous outfit, we've got all the details - it's a stunning pencil dress from Gucci, coming in at a pricey £2295. Us, jealous? Never.

Meghan looked beautiful in the photograph released by British Vogue

Meghan's pick is the designer's 'Embellished Tweed Dress', which features a delicate rose brooch and a pretty ribbon bow at the neckline. While the beautiful picture is black and white - a photography style that seems to be favoured by the Duchess - we can see that as usual, she kept her makeup soft and natural, and left her dark hair long and loose.

MORE: Meghan's only demand during British Vogue shoot revealed

It's thought that the magazine will feature an article on Smart Works, one of the UK charities of which Meghan is a proud patron. The organisation helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain their confidence and gives them interview coaching and fashion advice. The new mum has made several private visits to the centre - according to its chief executive Kate Stephens - and of course, also made an official trip there in January.

Gucci Embellished Tweed Dress, £2295 (available here)

Meghan is clearly a big fan of Gucci and also owns a couple of handbags from the designer. She's not alone, since other royal Gucci shoppers include Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cambridge. Beatrice memorably wore a stunning embellished gown to 2018's Global Gift Gala, and who can forget Kate's vivid purple pussy-bow blouse? Here's hoping we see more pictures of Meghan wearing her new designer dress - it's too gorgeous to wear just once!

MORE: Some of Duchess Meghan's most memorable outfits are going on display - and the exhibition is FREE

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.