Ruth Langsford reveals her wild side in a M&S leopard print sequin skirt on This Morning

Ruth Langsford looked her typically stylish self on Friday as she presented This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes. If you're looking for the perfect festive skirt, this is it! Ruth, 59, wowed viewers with her latest outfit - a knitted jumper with some added sparkle down the side, and a leopard print sequin skirt from Marks & Spencer. The fit-and-flare design is part of the M&S Collection range and is currently on sale for £29.50 with a forty percent discount.

Many regard Ruth as a fashion icon for the over 50s. Ruth has her very own fashion range with QVCuk, and she often shares the brand's latest drops with her followers online. Although she always looks chic on-screen, big red-carpet events are what she enjoys dressing up for the most. She explained to HELLO!: "I suppose I feel my most glamorous when doing a big event for work. One important industry night is the National TV Awards. Finding a dress for an event of that scale can be quite stressful… I try and do high street if I can, because people always want to know where the dress is from." Oh Ruth, this is why we love you.

RELATED: M&S just dropped a bunch of new party dresses that are perfect for Christmas

Leopard print sequin skirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The month of December has seen some party inspiration from one of our favourite ITV stars. Earlier this week she rocked a sequin skirt from Warehouse, on 12 December she rocked a velvet dress from her QVCuk collection and even a sparkly jumpsuit, also from her own range.

MORE: M&S just dropped a flash sale with up to 50% discounts

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.