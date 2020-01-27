Zara Tindall's Russell & Bromley bag is royally chic - and so is her Reiss coat The blonde royal looks fabulous in her latest outfit…

On Friday, the stunning Zara Tindall looked incredible as she headed to the Cheltenham Festival Trials, wearing a brand new, navy blue outfit. The Queen's granddaughter donned a blue, belted coat by Reiss, a simple dress, knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots, a stunning navy blue quilted bag with a fancy chain strap by Russell & Bromley, and a gorgeous grey hat with a navy blue trim. With her trademark blonde hair in a sleek and straight style, the mother-of-two also blinged up with a pair of Calleija earrings. How gorgeous? Sadly, all Zara's items are past-season buys, but we've found some great alternatives, so keep scrolling.

Zara looked fabulous in her navy blue getup

Russell & Bromley is a brand that's certainly on the royal radar.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's Racing Fashion

Back in October, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Pakistan for the royal tour and Kate's outfit choices were a huge hit - especially when she ditched her fave nude heels for a pair of low flats by Russell & Bromley.

Get the look! Wool blend long-line coat, £190, Reiss

They were the 'Xpresso Blush Suede Crossover Flats, costing £185 and yep, you guessed it, they immediately sold out.

Get the look! Chain handle bag, £295, Russell & Bromley

READ: Royal fashion risk-takers! Daring dresses from Kate, Meghan and co

Reiss is a brand loved by the royals too - from Kate to Meghan!

Kate wore Russell & Bromley flats in Pakistan

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat from the luxury high street brand.

Meghan wore a Reiss coat at Canada House

Known as the 'Sabel' coat, it actually went in the January sale for £180 and royal fans went crazy for the tailored design - it sold out immediately much to shoppers dismay. The demand was so high that a waiting list was even put in place. The coat was super luxe and was made from a luxurious wool blend. Camel coats can be worn all year round, and never date.

MORE: Zara Tindall shares her fashion secrets and reveals she has a walk-in wardrobe

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.