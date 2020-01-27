On Friday, the stunning Zara Tindall looked incredible as she headed to the Cheltenham Festival Trials, wearing a brand new, navy blue outfit. The Queen's granddaughter donned a blue, belted coat by Reiss, a simple dress, knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots, a stunning navy blue quilted bag with a fancy chain strap by Russell & Bromley, and a gorgeous grey hat with a navy blue trim. With her trademark blonde hair in a sleek and straight style, the mother-of-two also blinged up with a pair of Calleija earrings. How gorgeous? Sadly, all Zara's items are past-season buys, but we've found some great alternatives, so keep scrolling.
Zara looked fabulous in her navy blue getup
Russell & Bromley is a brand that's certainly on the royal radar.
Back in October, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Pakistan for the royal tour and Kate's outfit choices were a huge hit - especially when she ditched her fave nude heels for a pair of low flats by Russell & Bromley.
They were the 'Xpresso Blush Suede Crossover Flats, costing £185 and yep, you guessed it, they immediately sold out.
Reiss is a brand loved by the royals too - from Kate to Meghan!
Kate wore Russell & Bromley flats in Pakistan
Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat from the luxury high street brand.
Meghan wore a Reiss coat at Canada House
Known as the 'Sabel' coat, it actually went in the January sale for £180 and royal fans went crazy for the tailored design - it sold out immediately much to shoppers dismay. The demand was so high that a waiting list was even put in place. The coat was super luxe and was made from a luxurious wool blend. Camel coats can be worn all year round, and never date.
