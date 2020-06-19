The Queen's go-to sunglasses brand unveils an unexpected collection - and millennials will love them These Silhouette vintage-inspired shades are fit for a fashion queen

We absolutely love the Queen’s iconic style, from Her Majesty’s matching hats and coats in a rainbow of shades to her ever-present handbag. But we have to admit that we never expected the 94-year-old royal matriarch to be a fashion influencer for the millennial set. Our perspective has definitely changed though with just one look at the new range of cool sunglasses by the Queen’s go-to eyeglass frame brand, Silhouette.

The Queen, 94, has long been a fan of eyewear brand Silhouette

The SUN20 Silhouette sunglasses collection from the Austrian brand, which was founded in 1964, is a must-see if you are a fan of vintage styles, as the new range has a very cool retro-inspired feel.

The 'TMA Futura' model is 1970s-inspired and looks straight out of Charlie's Angels, the butterfly-shaped 'Titan Accent Shades' take us back to the 1980s – in a good way! – and 'Accent Shades' sunnies are a round frame that is right on the 1990s trend.

A reimagining of Silhouette’s classic 1970s Futura design

Too cool for school as 1980s style meets the 21st century in ultra light butterfly frames with screwless hinges

The 1990s are back! And so are round sunglasses – like the dark lavender titanium Accent Shades

It's clear to see that the Queen's eyewear brand is more than ready for a new generation of royal fans.

