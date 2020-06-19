﻿
queens silhouette new sunglasses

The Queen's go-to sunglasses brand unveils an unexpected collection - and millennials will love them

These Silhouette vintage-inspired shades are fit for a fashion queen

Karen Silas

We absolutely love the Queen’s iconic style, from Her Majesty’s matching hats and coats in a rainbow of shades to her ever-present handbag. But we have to admit that we never expected the 94-year-old royal matriarch to be a fashion influencer for the millennial set. Our perspective has definitely changed though with just one look at the new range of cool sunglasses by the Queen’s go-to eyeglass frame brand, Silhouette.

RELATED: Shop the royals' sunglasses – Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

the queen silhouette brand sunglasses

The Queen, 94, has long been a fan of eyewear brand Silhouette 

The SUN20 Silhouette sunglasses collection from the Austrian brand, which was founded in 1964, is a must-see if you are a fan of vintage styles, as the new range has a very cool retro-inspired feel. 

The 'TMA Futura' model is 1970s-inspired and looks straight out of Charlie's Angels, the butterfly-shaped 'Titan Accent Shades' take us back to the 1980s – in a good way! – and 'Accent Shades' sunnies are a round frame that is right on the 1990s trend.

TMA Futura Sihouette the Queen

A reimagining of Silhouette’s classic 1970s Futura design

Silhouette TMA Futura sunglasses, more colours available, £375, Otticanet

BUY NOW

Titan Accent Shades silhouette the queen sunglasses

Too cool for school as 1980s style meets the 21st century in ultra light butterfly frames with screwless hinges

Silhouette Titan Accent Shades 8174 sunglasses, more colours available, £288, Otticanet

BUY NOW

silhouette sunglassees 2020

The 1990s are back! And so are round sunglasses – like the dark lavender titanium Accent Shades

Silhouette Accent Shades 8720 sunglasses, more colours available, £279, Otticanet

BUY NOW

It's clear to see that the Queen's eyewear brand is more than ready for a new generation of royal fans.

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about summer fashion

More news