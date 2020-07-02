Queen Letizia is fast-becoming a fashion icon - and we're officially obsessed with her summer style. Continuing with the Spanish royal tour, on Thursday the mum-of-two appeared in head-to-toe high street as she strolled around the old town in Cuenca, alongside her husband King Felipe. Wearing a zebra-print jumpsuit from one of her go-to brands, Mango, the stunning royal certainly turned heads in her latest outfit, which she accessorised with cream espadrille wedges and a black crossbody bag. Styling her brunette hair in a low ponytail and opting for natural makeup, Letizia looked as radiant as ever as she headed to the ASPADEC Association headquarters.

RELATED: Kate Middleton & Queen Letizia are both dotty for monochrome polka dot dresses – shop the trend

Queen Letizia appeared alongside King Felipe on their royal tour

Retailing at just £49.99, Letizia's striking jumpsuit is perfect for heatwave weather. Made from a lightweight floaty fabric, it features a classic shirt collar, ribbon waist-tie, and short sleeves. A summer staple suited to all occasions, dress it up by adding a pair of stylish stilettos, statement earrings, and a vibrant clutch bag into the mix. Looking for something more casual? Coordinate with a black crossbody bag and box-fresh trainers.

SHOP: There's a perfect ASOS lookalike of Meghan Markle's pink Trooping the Colour dress

Bow detail jumpsuit, £49.99, Mango

Since embarking on their royal tour, Queen Letizia has stepped out in some truly chic outfits - and we can't wait to see what else she has in store. On Monday she was pictured in Seville wearing a beautiful blue summer dress from one of her favourite brands, Adolfo Dominguez. At first she appeared to be sporting a trendy tie-dye frock, but the floaty midi actually features a quirky chalk print. Last week she was also spotted wearing a gorgeous green number from another of her favourite brands, Maje while arriving in Parma.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

Queen Letizia and King Felipe are currently taking part in a royal tour that will take them through several Spanish autonomous communities, with the objective of supporting economic, social and cultural activity after the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE: Queen Letizia shows off golden tan in another stunning summer dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.