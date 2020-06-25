Spain's Queen Letizia stuns in bold green florals as she continues overseas royal tour

The Spanish royal family have continued their royal tour of Spain's autonomous communities, arriving in Palma on Thursday in order to take part in further public engagements. True to form, Queen Letizia looked chic as ever in her latest outfit – wearing a beautiful green floral midi dress from another of her favourite brands, Maje. Teamed with golden, glowing makeup and her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail, she looked ultra-elegant ahead of another day of important events.

MORE: 12 times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice sweetly co-ordinated their outfits

Letizia looked beautiful in a green floral dress

Letizia's dress is Maje's 'Rayema' style, though sadly it is no longer available to buy. It's a repeat outfit for the modern monarch, who previously wore the floaty frock to open the summer courses at the International School of Music in her hometown of Oviedo back in July 2019.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Queen Letizia's summer style

We have spotted a similar style at ASOS, however, if you still fancy shopping the royal's style. We reckon this £45 floral midi dress will give the same carefree look for a fraction of the price – and it would look gorgeous dressed down with trainers, or amped up with heels.

Green floral midi, £45, ASOS

Queen Letizia and King Felipe are taking part in a royal tour that will take them through several Spanish autonomous communities, with the objective of supporting economic, social and cultural activity after the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's luxurious baby bag has the sweetest personal detail

On Tuesday, the family were pictured in Gran Canaria with daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia as they began their visits. Once again Letizia wowed in a beautiful dress, though this time it was a bargain buy from the Zara sale! Unsurprisingly the £19.99 midi had already sold out – but no doubt there will be plenty more royal fashion inspiration from the Spanish Queen as the tour continues.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.