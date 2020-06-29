Queen Letizia shows off golden tan in another stunning summer dress

The Spanish royals have continued their tour of the country following the coronavirus outbreak, and Queen Letizia has been pictured in Seville wearing another gorgeous summer dress! Sporting another of her favourite brands, Adolfo Dominguez, the royal at first appeared to be sporting a trendy tie-dye frock, but the floaty midi actually features a quirky chalk print. Teamed with her curly high ponytail and favourite espadrille wedges, she looked ready as ever for a day in the warm sunshine.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited Seville on Monday

Letizia's choice is the 'Pleated Dress with Chalk Effect print from the brand, which had been reduced from £250 to £100 – but it's sadly unavailable to buy at the moment. You can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock, however.

The designer's description of the dress reads: "This print is inspired by the trace of coloured chalk on old blackboards. A pleated design, this dress features a halter neckline and grosgrain ribbons to wrap around the waist and define the silhouette."

This is the third stylish appearance we've seen from the Spanish Queen during the tour, which will see the royal couple visit several Spanish autonomous communities with the objective of supporting economic, social and cultural activity after the coronavirus outbreak.

For her visit to Palma, Letizia chose one of her favourite floral frocks from Maje, while she looked beautiful in a bargain sale buy from Zara for an appearance in Gran Canaria. Each time, the royal has pulled her hair back away from her face and teamed her dress with comfy raffia wedges – and of course, added a face mask when necessary.