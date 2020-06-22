Prince George's £5.99 polo top is so adorable – and it's still available to buy We predict a sell out at H&M…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released some sweet new photographs to mark both Father's Day and Prince William's birthday on Sunday – and didn't the Cambridge kids look adorable? While Princess Charlotte wore a pair of funky John Lewis dungarees and Prince Louis sported an affordable top from GAP, Kate stuck to high street childrenswear with Prince George's outfit, too. The six-year-old is thought to have worn one of his favourite polo shirts from H&M, which costs a bargain £5.99.

Even better, the affordable basic has come back into stock online, despite the fact that Prince George's picks usually fly off the virtual shelves. The cotton polo comes in five cool colours, with the young royal wearing the dark green shade. He was also pictured wearing the top in his last birthday portraits back in July 2019.

Cotton polo shirt, £5.99 H&M

While mum Catherine is hailed for her style influence, her three children are certainly hot on her trail, with royal fans often rushing to buy her kidswear picks for their own families. Kate has dressed her brood in everything from supermarket Sainsbury's to Spanish designers, and George, Charlotte and Louis often share clothes.

WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments

The oh-so-cute new photos were released by Kensington Palace on Saturday evening, with the Duchess behind the camera as Prince William posed on a garden swing with his three kids, and a candid shot of the foursome playing on the grass.

The royal couple's Instagram caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

Kate also shared a childhood snap with her dad Michael Middleton

Sweetly, the family also shared an adorable new shot of William with dad Prince Charles and a young Kate with her dad Michael Middleton on Sunday, in honour of Father's Day. We can see elements of Princess Charlotte's playful style in her mum's childhood look!

