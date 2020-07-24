Kate Middleton's £75 gold bracelet is the perfect summer accessory The star wore the gorgeous piece during her and Prince William's latest outing

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous this week as she and Prince William stepped out to meet with frontline workers and mental health counsellors as part of their work with the Royal Foundation.

For the special outing – in which the couple announced they had granted nearly £1.8million to support the frontline community and the nation's mental health – Kate dazzled in a crisp shirt dress – but all eyes were on her stunning bracelet.

Kate wore a gorgeous white dress during the outing

The lovely piece, the Stéphanie cuff, is by French brand Sézane and it's described as "The harmonious marriage of opulent material and natural stone pearls, chosen for their incandescent spirit".

The mother-of-two's jewel is available for £75. Sadly, her ecru gold design is sold out, but the French retailer has several other colours available such as Gold Green and Gold Navy.

And if you love to match, you'll be delighted to know that a matching set of hoop earrings are also available for £75. We hope Kate managed to buy a pair in Ecru Gold before they sold out!

During William and Kate' engagement, which took place earlier this month with pictures released on Thursday, they spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund, including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors.

The royal couple made a donation of nearly £1.8million to support the frontline community and the nation's mental health

They heard about the challenges facing organisations and how mental health support will be needed both for those working on the frontline and those delivering vital support to the nation.

Kate said: "Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health."

Prince William added: "It’s great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work.”