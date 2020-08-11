Queen Letizia of Spain surprised fans when she stepped out in a plunging red dress from Spanish designer, Adolfo Dominguez. Braving the summer sun in Palma de Mallorca on Monday, the monarch donned her fiery red midi for a special visit to the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum. Joined by her husband King Felipe and their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, Letizia certainly made a statement with her latest look.

VIDEO: Royals wearing face coverings

Keeping cool in her sleeveless style, the mum-of-two opted for a textured midi. Fitted with a plunging V-neck, removable belt and signature buckle, Letizia paired her ravishing red dress with brown espadrille wedges and a bohemian bag. As for her hair, the monarch sported a bouncy blow-dry, which she coordinated with a sun-kissed makeup look. Originally priced at £300 on the Adolfo Dominguez website, while Letizia's exact dress is no longer available, we've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives.

Queen Letizia visited the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum on Monday

Reduced from £39.99 in the sale, Mango is selling this cherry red belted dress for just £25.99. Made from a lightweight cotton fabric, it's perfect for heatwave weather thanks to its plunging neckline and flared design. Pair your new purchase with flat sandals or box-fresh trainers for casual outings or take a leaf out of Letizia's book and team with brown wedges before heading out on date night.

Frilled belt dress, £25.99, Mango

Effortlessly elegant, this gorgeous dress is from Phase Eight and it's been reduced from £120 to £84. Designed with an asymmetric hem for a distinct edge, it's equipped with a waist-cinching tie belt.

Tamara dress, £84, Phase Eight

A fan of timeless silhouettes and bold shades, Queen Letizia has been making headlines with her summer wardrobe. Most recently, she sent fans wild in a leaf-print Pedro del Hierro frock that looked like it belonged on a tropical holiday. Accessorising her patterned midi with Carolina Herrera nude slingback heels and a protective face mask, the royal looked as lovely as ever.

