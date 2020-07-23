The surprising way Queen Letizia is following in Kate Middleton's footsteps The Spanish royal has been spotted in this outfit before…

Queen Letizia of Spain is following the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and supporting her country's high street shops.

Just as Kate is often spotted in pieces from British brands, including Whistles, Hobbs and even Topshop, Letizia championed Spain's high street by wearing a gorgeous tweed waistcoat from Zara.

RELATED: Kate Middleton & Queen Letizia are both dotty for monochrome polka dot dresses – shop the trend

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton have a very similar sense of style

The Spanish royal was spotted on Thursday wearing the sleeveless jacket as she headed back to Madrid following a trip to Merida, western Spain. It's clearly a favourite item in her wardrobe as she has been spotted wearing it on a number of occasions.

Zara's longline waistcoat features an inverted collar, invisible hook fastening, and can be layered over dresses or jeans like Letizia has done.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked fab in her trusted Zara waistcoat

Sadly, Letizia's exact waistcoat is no longer available, but Zara has some other great styles that would no doubt have the royal's seal of approval.

Zara isn't the only Spanish brand the royal is keen to support. Earlier this month, Letizia surprised in head-to-toe high street as she strolled around the old town in Cuenca, alongside her husband King Felipe.

SHOP: There's a perfect ASOS lookalike of Meghan Markle's pink Trooping the Colour dress

Kate Middleton likes to support the British high street, she wore this standout Whistles dress in 2013

Wearing a zebra-print jumpsuit from one of her go-to brands, Mango, the stunning royal certainly turned heads in her outfit, which she accessorised with cream espadrille wedges and a black crossbody bag. Retailing at just £49.99, Letizia's striking jumpsuit is perfect for heatwave weather.

Made from a lightweight floaty fabric, it features a classic shirt collar, ribbon waist-tie, and short sleeves. A summer staple suited to all occasions, dress it up by adding a pair of stylish stilettos, statement earrings, and a vibrant clutch bag into the mix. Looking for something more casual? Coordinate with a black crossbody bag and box-fresh trainers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.