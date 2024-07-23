Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana with her latest outfit during stylish lunch date with fellow actress

Meghan Markle's wardrobe has been rich with meaningful references this month, creating quite the buzz among fashion enthusiasts.

Fresh off her nod to her own wedding reception gown with a stunning white Oscar de la Renta halter dress at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Meghan has now paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, through a custom Lady Dior handbag.

© Getty Images Meghan reappeared in public last week at the 2024 ESPY Awards

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted enjoying a casual Italian lunch with actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Montecito, California, on Sunday, July 21, in pictures published by the Daily Mail.

Recommended video You may also like Six Times Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Jewels

Meghan, who is also the founder of American Riviera Orchard, was photographed leaving the restaurant in an ensemble that epitomized her signature California-cool style.

The look included a white button-down from her favorite basics brand, Anine Bing, paired with straight-leg jeans from New York-based label La Ligne.

© Samir Hussein The actress enjoyed lunch in Montecito, where she lives with Prince Harry and her children

She completed the look with oversized Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, embodying a relaxed yet polished aesthetic by rolling up her sleeves and unbuttoning her shirt to her sternum.

The most poignant aspect of her outfit was her handbag—a miniature version of the Dior bag famously named for Princess Diana, known as the Lady D-Lite.

Meghan's custom top-handle style is embroidered with "DSSOS," short for "Duchess of Sussex," adding a personal touch to the iconic piece.

© Getty Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley met up with the Duchess of Sunday

Meghan's sartorial choices have consistently drawn attention, blending contemporary fashion with casual jeans.

Her winter wardrobe during a recent visit to Canada was no exception, showcasing a series of stylish and practical outfits centered around the ever-popular skinny jeans.

© Karwai Tang Meghan showed off the perfect winter wardrobe at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February in Whistler, Canada

During her time in Whistler, British Columbia, on February 14, Meghan sported a nearly all-white ensemble at an Invictus Games event, featuring skinny jeans tucked into Sorel Joan of Arctic boots.

The Duchess continued to make form-fitting denim the foundation of her looks over the next few days. On February 15, she started the day in medium-wash skinny jeans paired with brown knee-high riding boots, a striped button-up, and a long wool coat. This outfit was perfect for watching an indoor game of wheelchair basketball.

LISTEN: All the details about Princess Anne's recovery after terrible accident

However, as Prince Harry took to the outdoor skeleton track for a test run, Meghan opted for a cozier look, cheering him on in black skinny jeans, another pair of winter boots, and a blue puffer coat that matched her warm scarf and beanie. Her knack for stylish yet practical attire was on full display.

Proving her love for the skinny-jeans-and-boots combo, Meghan wore black skinny jeans with sleek black riding boots on February 16 at a wheelchair curling event at Vancouver's Hillcrest Community Centre. She paired this look with a robe-style camel coat and elegant beige leather gloves. Showing off a chic side, she styled her hair in a low side ponytail with a deep side part, highlighting a pair of gold earrings.