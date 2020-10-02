Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy cosy date night in London The couple tied the knot in July

Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were spotted enjoying a cosy date night in London on Thursday.

The Queen's granddaughter, 32, and her husband were pictured strolling arm-in-arm in Mayfair, after reportedly enjoying a night out at Loulou's members club.

Beatrice looked chic in all-black ensemble, which she accessorised with a tweed Chanel bag, while her husband donned a casual navy suit and trainers.

Loulou's, which is owned by Robin Birley, the son of Annabel's proprietor Mark Birley, is one of the royals' favourite London haunts. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie have all been spotted leaving the club on Hertford Street in the past.

Eugenie and Edoardo tied the knot at a small wedding ceremony in Windsor after lockdown restrictions were eased in the UK, in July.

The nuptials were attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as the couple's siblings.

The couple put on face masks before getting into a taxi

Beatrice wore one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses for her big day and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

The royal and her husband are set to become aunt and uncle when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child is born in early 2021. Beatrice's younger sister announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post last Friday.

The couple walked arm-in-arm together

Edoardo is already a father to four-year-old Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie), his son from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. The youngster was given a starring role as his father's best man and pageboy at the royal wedding.

Beatrice was spotted grocery shopping with her stepson in London last week, as her husband waited in the car.

Meanwhile, Edoardo also enjoyed lunch with his pregnant sister-in-law Eugenie at Harry's Bar in Mayfair on Tuesday.

