We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice has been pictured out on a night out with her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi again in London - and we're in love with her outfit!

The newlywed looked beautiful in an above-knee frock from The Kooples, which featured sheer lace detailing and gold feather motifs all over it. She has previously been pictured wearing it during other appearances in London, including a date with Edoardo back in 2019.

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in chic denim shirt dress to meet Sir David Attenborough

She added her favourite Gucci loafers to her look - which feature beautiful bee and star embroidery for a unique touch - and showed off her golden tan by opting not to wear tights.

Beatrice and Edoardo enjoyed a dinner date on Thursday

The pictures, published by the MailOnline, show Beatrice and Edoardo leaving Mayfair restaurant Scott's together, both wearing protective face coverings.

The happy couple held hands as they strolled together, with the Princess also carrying her personalised clutch bag.

Loading the player...



Princess Beatrice opens up about royal wedding for the first time

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their low-key royal wedding in July, attended only by the couple's parents, siblings, Edoardo's son Wolfie, and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

MORE: Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy in the most beautiful silk dress

The royal bride recently spoke out for the first time about her big day, when she appeared in a video message to thank everyone who took part in the Kids Summer Art Competition 2020 for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Beatrice wore a mini dress from The Kooples

In the clip, which was shared on the charity's Twitter page, Beatrice touched upon her wedding day as she announced the winners, revealing that it was "so much fun".

After showing a drawing of a wedding by a child called Chloe, Beatrice said: "Russell Bear at a wedding. I mean Chloe, do you think this might be my wedding?

Gucci Jordaan Embroidered Leather Loafers, £625, Harrods

"Because I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun. But I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit. So thank you so much Chloe for your incredible entry."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.