The Countess of Wessex paid a visit to Stepping Stones School in Surrey on Tuesday to celebrate World Teacher's Day with the staff and pupils, and for the occasion, Sophie looked FROW ready!

Donning a patterned blue shirt which peeked out from beneath her sharp navy blazer, the royal paired the stylish combo with a show-stopping suede skirt, that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway.

Tan in colour and falling to shin-length, the doting mum coupled the stunning skirt with a pair of thick black tights, and it's safe to say suede is now officially our favourite material of the season.

We love La Redoute's take on the chunky material.

The brand's 'Suede Mini Skirt' is shorter than Sophie's, but almost identical in colour and sure to look killer pulled over thick tights and paired with a cosy knit.

Suede Mini Skirt, £98, La Redoute

It's not the first time recently that Sophie's fabulous taste in clothes has turned heads.

On Thursday, she stepped out for an engagement with her husband Prince Edward, and looked gorgeous in a beautiful pair of Galvan London satin trousers.

Some royal fans even noticed that she had sweetly co-ordinated her look with the Earl of Wessex!

Sophie wowed again on Thursday - look at those beautiful trousers!

Both chose to add muted green touches to their outfits – with Edward wearing a classic jacket and Sophie choosing those stunning trousers.

One fan wrote on Instagram: "Great couple and they represent the family so well! I love the way her slacks match his jacket!" while another added: "[They] complement each other with the green."

The royal opted for the 'Matte Satin High Waisted Trousers' from the royal-approved brand, which she teamed with her elegant Max Mara coat and a contrasting maroon knit.

