We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby on Monday, looking beautiful in a simple yet sophisticated look as she met with students.

Kate attended her engagement at the university in order to hear how the pandemic has impacted the institution, and what national measures have been put in place to support student mental health.

MORE: Prince Louis' adorable striped knit is a £10 John Lewis bargain

The Duchess debuted a chic new coat for the occasion, looking lovely in a checked style by Massimo Dutti. The versatile £249 number is an autumn must-have - and is currently still in stock!

WATCH:

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate surprises students at University of Derby

She kept the rest of her look simple, pairing a £119 cashmere sweater from Massimo Dutti with pair of smart cigarette trousers, completing the look with £520 Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.

Kate wore her glossy hair down loose and accessorised with her new favourite necklace, personalised with the initials of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton debuted a new Massimo Dutti coat

Obsessed with her understated, work-friendly look? We've tracked down the exact shoes Kate wore, plus a similar pair of trousers from Topshop costing just £22.

Handcrafted checked wool coat, £249, Massimo Dutti

SHOP NOW

There are also a number of incredible dupes for Kate's coat on the high street if you're after something a little more purse-friendly, including a gorgeous Monki number available on ASOS.

The Duchess' latest appearance comes ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

Black Cigarette Trousers, £22, Topshop

SHOP NOW

Check Wool Double-Breasted coat, £65, Monki

SHOP NOW

Piper 85 Suede Pumps, £520, Gianvito Rossi

SHOP NOW

She met with first-year students, sports societies and nursing students about the effect that COVID-19 has had on them, and the ways in which the university is supporting their wellbeing.

The last time we saw Kate was virtually, during a sweet video call with local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island – she joined husband Prince William in the clip, and wore her fan-favourite yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress from Wimbledon in 2018.

Wearing her yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress

And before that, the royal stepped out again for an outdoor engagement with a London Scout group – rocking a laidback look in Massimo Dutti skinny jeans and a leather gilet from Really Wild Clothing.

MORE: Fans notice sweet detail about Countess Sophie's statement flares

Kate's bargain linen shirt also got fans talking - so much so that she appeared to crash the Massimo Dutti site after wearing it in public!

Kate rocked a casual look for a Scouts engagement

The '100% Plain Linen shirt in Sky Blue' no doubt quickly sold out – though perhaps the internet just couldn't cope with 'the Kate effect'?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.