Kate Middleton spotted off-duty in London - wearing stunning Zara dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured off-duty in London recently, and we got a glimpse at a gorgeous dress we've never seen her wearing before.

It seems that Kate loves to wear her pretty Zara dresses when she's not at work, too, since she appeared to be wearing the 'Printed Midi Dress with Belt' from the brand in the new picture - and it's currently still available to buy online.

The royal must have done some lockdown shopping! Costing £59.99, the gorgeous autumnal dress features long sleeves, a V-neckline and a flattering ruffle at the hem.

In September, Kate was also pictured out and about in London, looking ultra chic in a Massimo Dutti skirt with a monochrome print. She teamed her look with a white blouse and pulled her hair away from her face, and added a gorgeous gold bangle to her look, too.

Printed midi dress with belt, £59.99, Zara

And of course, the Duchess has been busy with her public duties, too, attending a poignant engagement to mark Baby Loss Awareness week on Wednesday, and appearing in a new video with husband Prince William on Friday.

Wearing Emilia Wickstead for an engagement with Tommy's baby charity

The royal couple shared a recording of an adorable video call with some of the organisations they met with in Pakistan to mark the anniversary of their visit there in October 2019.

And true to form, Kate made sure to pay tribute to the country with her outfit, choosing to wear a beautiful kurta made in gold with pretty buttons.

William and Kate joined a call to Pakistan on Friday

During their call - which was recorded last week - William and Kate caught up with the SOS Children's Village and pupils from Islamabad Model College for Girls, both in Pakistan.

Wearing Jenny Packham during the royal tour of Pakistan

Kate's colourful wardrobe memorably wowed fans during the royal couple's tour of Pakistan, championing local designers and wearing traditional kurtas, shalwar kameez and tunics.

Of course, her glittering Jenny Packham gown was unforgettable, too!