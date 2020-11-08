Kate Middleton's Remembrance Day outfit: the detail you missed The Duchess of Cambridge always looks so elegant

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautifully understated at Sunday's Remembrance Day service in honour of fallen troops.

Dressed in a black military-style coat and matching hat, Kate accessorised her look with a gorgeous pair of pearl drop earrings and three poppies.

MORE: Royal family sing God Save The Queen on Remembrance Sunday

But there was one more accessory that you might not have spotted.

The Duchess was photographed in a car leaving the ceremony wearing a black face mask from the brand Amaia Kids.

The clothing brand is a favourite of the Cambridges, and they are now producing face masks for adults.

Kate has previously been snapped on official engagements wearing a pretty pink floral cloth face mask, and a similar design in blue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway teams up with Prince William and Kate Middleton for special project

Her new black fabric design is perfect for more sombre occasions.

The mother-of-three attended the ceremony alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, as did his father, Prince Charles, who was acting on behalf of the Queen.

MORE: 14 rules the royal family has to follow

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton among royals to make touching update to social media accounts

The Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex also placed wreaths at the foot of the Cenotaph during the service.

Normally, the annual occasion attracts large crowds, but due to COVID-19, spectators were asked to stay away this year and participate in a moment's silence on their own doorsteps.

In order to comply with safety recommendations, the Queen watched from a separate balcony from her family members, alongside her lady in waiting, Mrs Susan Rhodes.

The Duchess wore the smart black mask in her car

Her Majesty wore five poppies pinned to her black coat, which are said to represent each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

The Queen was also photographed wearing a black face mask this week, marking the first time the monarch has been spotted wearing a mask since the pandemic began.

In photos released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, her Majesty was pictured wearing the mask as she made a visit to the tomb of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.