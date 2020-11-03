During the Duchess of Cambridge's trip to Ireland in March she stepped out in one of her most memorable looks to date, donning a show-stopping, emerald green dress by The Vampire's Wife for the first engagement of her royal tour.

MORE: 14 fun photos of the royals rocking fancy dress

Kate Middleton was wearing the cult label's Falconetti frock, which has now been named the dress of the decade by Vogue.

At the time, Kate topped off the look with coordinating green heels, a sparkling gold clutch and oversized gold earrings, wearing her hair in soft waves and keeping her makeup natural.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals the cheeky question she asked Kate Middleton

The green ruffled dress, made from beautiful emerald silk and costing £1,595, has also been worn by the likes of Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and of course Princess Beatrice in the past, making it a favourite amongst fashion's It crowd.

MORE: Kate Middleton’s favourite bag now comes fun-sized – and we NEED it in every colour!

Kate wore the dress in Ireland

MORE: Princess Beatrice looks so in love in unseen royal wedding photo

Beatrice chose to wear The Vampire's Wife for close friend Ellie Goulding's wedding in August 2019, and also for one of the Queen's annual garden parties in May of the same year.

And while The Vampire's Wife's world-famous gowns often cost upwards of £700, high street favourite H&M launched its collaboration with the luxe label last month, selling out in the blink of an eye.

Princess Beatrice looked just as fabulous in the striking number

Speaking about the brand's joint venture with H&M, Susie Cave, founder of the label, said: "It was a great honour to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of The Vampire's Wife's collaboration with H&M.

"H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire's Wife to life," she added. "I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it."

Stand out pieces in the range included a black lace maxi dress with a ruffled hem, a metallic lace frock with a matching cape, a puff-sleeve mini dress and an oversized vintage-style white collar which can be worn underneath dresses or jumpers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.