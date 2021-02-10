Remember Kate Middleton's royal blue dress? We've found a dreamy dupe for £65

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge knows a thing or two about desk-to-daywear dressing and back in 2019, she stepped out in a royal blue dress from couturier, Eponine London, to attend a charity launch.

Cementing her status as an effortless style icon, Kate's belted midi captivated fans thanks to its simple and streamlined design, with many hoping to snag a similar style for less – and we've found the dreamiest dupe!

Kate looked beautiful in blue at a charity launch in 2019

Reduced from £129 to £65, Karen Millen is selling this beautiful blue number in the sale, and it also comes in four other colours – bright red, yellow, black and a darker shade of red.

Blue Midi Dress, was £129 NOW £65, Karen Millen

Perfect for making an easy transition from office to date night, this romantic silhouette features long sleeves, a ruffled hem and top stitch detailing.

Not sure how to accessorise your new favourite frock? Take fashion cues from Kate.

The Duchess opted for a less is more approach, keeping her look simple and understated. Teaming her elegant outfit with patent black heels and a coordinating clutch bag, she added a subtle touch of sparkle, modelling a pair of gorgeous diamond and sapphire drop earrings that matched her engagement ring, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton wows in an LBD from Eponine London at the Noel Coward Theatre in London

The mum-of-three is a big fan of the designer, and she's worn a number of pieces from Eponine London while carrying out official engagements. Just last year, the duchess proved you can never go wrong with a little black dress as she headed to the Noel Coward Theatre in London to see a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, in aid of the Royal Foundation.

Looking as stunning as ever, Kate shielded herself from the cold weather in a beautiful black Eponine tweed dress with embellished buttons, which she teamed with her £525 sparkly silver Jimmy Choos and a matching clutch. Meanwhile, Prince William looked equally chic in a blue suit that complemented his wife's sophisticated attire. Will the royals ever stop giving us fashion inspiration? We doubt it.

