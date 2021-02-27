Will Meghan Markle's son Archie make an appearance in her Oprah interview? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview is being televised next week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey will be televised next week, and in the tell-all chat, Meghan is expected to sit down with her talk show host friend to discuss motherhood, marriage and life in the spotlight among other topics.

For the second part, Meghan will then be joined by her husband Harry as the couple speak about their move to the US and their hopes and dreams for their growing family.

But one question on fans' lips is whether their son Archie, who turns two in May, will make a cameo appearance.

LISTEN: You have to hear Archie's cute American accent

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to making appearances with their firstborn child. Harry and Meghan, who is pregnant with their second baby, chose to release an illustration instead of a family photo for their 2020 Christmas card. While Archie took centre stage in the picture, his features were indistinguishable.

Fans have not had a glimpse of the little boy since his first birthday last May, when he appeared in a Save the Children video with his mother Meghan as she read him a nursery book. Archie did make a surprise appearance – with his adorable American accent – on the Sussexes' debut podcast episode last December, when he wished listeners a happy new year.

Archie featured on the couple's Christmas card illustration

But apart from a handful of appearances and photos released, Archie is being raised as a private citizen and out of the public eye, in keeping with his parents' wishes.

In Harry's interview with James Corden which aired this week, the Duke did share a few tidbits and anecdotes about his son though. He revealed that Archie's first word was "crocodile" and that his great-grandmother the Queen gifted the little boy a waffle maker for Christmas.

"My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables," Harry told James when asked about fatherhood.

He later added: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Archie was born in May 2019

Fans will just have to wait and see until next Sunday whether the Queen's great-grandson features in Oprah's 90-minute interview. If he doesn't make a physical appearance, he may well appear in personal family photos or home videos that Harry and Meghan will have pre-released to the broadcasters.

In a statement, CBS revealed the details of the interview, saying: "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

