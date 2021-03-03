Duchess Camilla is a vision in pink for new London appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall was pictured in London on Wednesday wearing the most beautiful pastel pink coat.

Camilla, 73, visited the Community Vaccination Centre at St Paul's Church in Croydon where she met with NHS staff and church representatives supporting the UK vaccination rollout.

Brightening up the rainy weather, Prince Charles' wife recycled her girly pink jacket which she previously wore during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in 2019 and an airbase near Chippenham in 2018.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

As well as the soft pastel hue, the Duchess' coat features a red trim, midi length and large lapels. Underneath, Camilla's black paisley print dress was visible – and judging by the sleeve, it also appeared to be the same design as the one she wore in 2019.

Inspired? Plenty of stores offer similar coats, which are perfect for keeping off the chill as we head into spring. We've found a version of Camilla's jacket from Mango in both pink and blue colourways for just £140.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning as she visited the Community Vaccination Centre at St Paul's Church

To keep warm, the royal added black leather gloves and knee-high suede boots, with a blue face mask to keep her safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

During her visit, Camilla gave an update on the Duke of Edinburgh's health after he spent the past 15 nights in hospital.

Pink coat, £139.99, Mango

Camilla said that her father-in-law, 99, is "slightly improving" in hospital but he "hurts at moments". The Duchess said of Prince Philip: "We keep our fingers crossed."

Camilla has worn the jacket on several occasions in the past

Philip was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday.

The Duchess is one of many royals who regularly recycles her favourite items of clothing. For her first in-person appearance of 2021 with Prince Charles, Camilla was pictured wearing a stunning blue and red tartan coat with a contrasting black collar and statement buttons down the front – which she was first spotted wearing in 2015.

