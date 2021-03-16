Zara Tindall rocks £45 Monsoon coat in stunning new picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall is no doubt missing attending in person this year, but she still dressed up to watch the Cheltenham Races from home on Tuesday.

In a gorgeous new picture shared by her stylist, the royal could be seen wearing an elegant hat by Justine Bradley-Hill and a chic coat by Monsoon, which costs just £45.

MORE: 14 fun photos of the royals at Cheltenham Festival

Captioning the photo, her fashion stylist Annie Miall wrote: "With this year's Cheltenham Festival not open to the public, we sadly won't have the opportunity to see the array of amazing millinery we usually do.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

"Lovely Zara Tindall has kindly agreed to model some of her favourite hats from a selection of British milliners, as she enjoys watching the races from home. See my stories this week for more images. Here is Zara wearing @jbhmillinery and @monsoon."

MORE: Meet the 2021 royal baby club!

In the snap, Zara could be seen enjoying the sunshine in her garden as she took her selfie, modelling the floral embellished had with smokey makeup and simple hoop earrings.



Zara looked gorgeous in her floral hat

The royal embraced high street style with her latest look - her teal coverup is Monsoon's 'Keryn' wrap collar coat, reduced in the sale from £150 down to just £45! Sadly, Zara's colour of choice is already sold out, though there are some sizes available in navy and cobalt blue.

MORE: Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's £1.7million marital home - with cinema, gym and hot tub

Since the photo was taken from the shoulders up, there was no sign of the Zara's baby bump.

Keryn coat, £45, Monsoon

Husband Mike Tindall announced the couple's happy news in December, speaking to co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way," he said at the time.

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.