The Duchess of Sussex made a virtual appearance at the VAX Live concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a stunning floral print shirt dress from Carolina Herrera.

However, all eyes were on Meghan's accessories, as she sported the late Princess Diana's £17,000 gold Cartier watch.

Princess Diana was gifted the watch by her dad for her 21st birthday, and was seen wearing it on multiple occasions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal baby's gender!

The touching tribute came as Meghan delivered a speech about how women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Speaking from her California home, the Duchess said: "This year has been defined by communities coming together, tirelessly and heroically, to tackle Covid-19. We've gathered here tonight as the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward."

Meghan Markle delivered the speech from her California home

Meghan further accessorised her look with a Cartier yellow gold 'love' bracelet, and a 'Women power' charm necklace, which is available to purchase on Awe.

The former Suits actress continues to advocate strongly for gender equality, and we imagine Meghan may have worn the necklace as a sweet tribute to her baby girl, who is due this summer.

While awaiting the birth of their baby girl, Meghan and Prince Harry celebrated their very first US Mother's Day on Sunday with their son, Archie.

Although they celebrated in private, the generous mum made a very special gesture in honour of the big day.

On Sunday, local organisation Harvest Home L.A took to Instagram to share their delight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation, Archewell, was working with Procter & Gamble donating "diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items" to the non-profit, which helps pregnant women and their children.

