Meghan Markle celebrates US Mother's Day with Harry and Archie

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her very first US Mother's Day in the family's Montecito home on Sunday.

HELLO! understands that Meghan, who is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer, celebrated the day in private with Prince Harry and Archie, who turned two this week.

However, the generous mum made a very special gesture in honour of the big day.

On Sunday, local organisation Harvest Home L.A took to Instagram to share their delight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation, Archewell, was working with Procter & Gamble donating "diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items" to the non-profit, which helps pregnant women and their children.

And that's not all - Meghan penned a heartfelt message of support as well.

In a personal letter, the Duchess wrote: "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.

"These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

She went on: "Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents."

Harry and Meghan shared this sweet new photo of Archie

The couple shared a sweet new photo of their son on his second birthday on Thursday, showing the little boy holding a huge bunch of balloons.

In a statement on their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan also encouraged donations from the public to benefit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is working to ensure that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance.

Last year marked the Duchess' first Mother's Day in the US after she and Harry moved to Los Angeles after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. According to OprahMag.com, the family were joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan's first Mother's Day with Archie in 2019

After living on Vancouver Island in Canada, the Sussexes temporarily resided at Tyler Perry's home in Beverly Hills, before moving to their first home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Just six days after Archie's birth on 6 May 2019, the Duchess celebrated her first US Mother's Day, and shared an adorable image of her newborn's tiny toes as they took a stroll in their garden at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

The caption on Sussex Royal's Instagram poignantly made reference to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

Meghan and Archie also posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

