Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle makes star-studded appearance at music concert

The Duchess of Sussex added some star power to the already glitzy line-up of Global Citizen's VAX Live concert as she made a virtual appearance on Saturday evening.

Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her baby daughter, appeared during an on-screen segment in her role as campaign chair.

During the Los Angeles concert, Meghan told the thousands-strong crowd about the importance of working together to tackle Covid-19.

She said: "This year has been defined by communities coming together, tirelessly and heroically, to tackle Covid-19. We've gathered here tonight as the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward.

"As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone. And particularly women, who have been disproportionally affected by this pandemic."

“Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5million women have lost work in the US, and 47million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”



Her husband Prince Harry, who is also a campaign chair for the mission to provide vaccine equity for all, made an in-person appearance at the event and took to the stage to deliver a three-minute speech.

The Duchess made a virtual appearance at Vax Live

The Duke was greeted by the crowd at LA's So-Fi Stadium with a standing ovation and spoke about the importance of making access to vaccines borderless. Addressing the frontline workers in attendance, Harry said: "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all, and you served and sacrificed yourselves with bravery.

"The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere, we cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The virus does not respect borders, access cannot be determined by geography. It must be a basic right for all."

Prince Harry attended the concert in person

The concert was pre-recorded last week but aired on select US channels and on YouTube on Saturday evening. Despite Meghan being announced in the line-up, fans were surprised when she did not make an in-person appearance last Sunday, but given her impending June or July due date, it seems the Duchess was more comfortable attending virtually.

The event, dubbed "the concert to reunite the world", was hosted by singer Selena Gomez and saw performances by Jennifer Lopez, Oscar winner H.E.R and Dave Grohl among others.

JLo performed two tracks

Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn and Jimmy Kimmel also made appearances, as did President Biden, First Lady Dr Biden and Vice President Harris who were showing their support for Global Citizen's partnership with the White House's "We Can Do This" initiative.

As the first large-scale music event for a COVID-compliant audience composed of fully vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, Vax LIVE called for new commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists toward the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

