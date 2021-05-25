Kate Middleton stuns in skinny jeans and off-duty jacket after outfit change

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised with a quick outfit change on Tuesday, where she changed from her sophisticated camel coat to a chic dressed down look during her visit to the European Marine Energy Centre on day five of her week-long trip to Scotland on Tuesday.

To mark their first official trip to Orkney, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set out to formally open the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall. It opened it's doors in 2019 and replaced the old hospital, which had served the community for 90 years.

Despite the drizzly British weather, Kate still managed to look radiant as usual – leaving us desperate to recreate her enviable style.

Stunning in a pair of tight-fitting skinny jeans paired with her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, the Duchess remained elegant despite swapping her usual dress and heels for jeans and brown boots.

Kate was evidently beaming beneath her floral face covering

In true regal style, the royal wore an elegant pie crust blouse beneath her jacket – channelling Princess Diana who was a true fan of the statement collar.

Kate wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and kept her makeup natural, sporting a black eyeliner and a delicate floral face mask to complete her look.

The Duchess, who continues to advocate strongly for NHS staff, accessorized the elegant look with Flora Drop Earrings from Hamilton & Inches and looked absolutely stunning for the engagement.

Hamilton & Inches is an Edinburgh-based jewellers

It's not the first time the Duchess has sported the elegant drop earrings. On Monday, both Kate and William appeared at a leading social care charity, where they met with workers to hear about the vital support that they provide to those with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges, where Kate was first seen wearing the pair.

The 'Kate-effect' is in full swing as usual, meaning her statement earrings have since sold out and are only available on a waitlist. Luckily, we think these elegant drop earrings are right up the Duchess's street.

Ridge Heart Charm Earrings, £105/ $136, Missoma

Fans of Kate's iconic style will inevitably rush to copy her fashionable look. Luckily, we've sourced her exact cotton shirt from John Lewis, currently available for £119 – we love a royal-approved high street number.

Brora Dobby Cotton Shirt, £119, John Lewis

This royal-approved dupe for Kate's sold out boots are the perfect way to channel Kate's style, and would look wonderful paired with skinny jeans and a relaxed wax jacket.

Eileen Ankle Boot, £365 / $450, Chloe

This trip to Scotland is no doubt a special one for the royal couple, who both met and fell in love when they were students at St Andrews University in Fife.

