Kate Middleton's floral drop earrings are so popular they have a waitlist

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant as ever during her week long engagement in Scotland with Prince William. The royal couple set out to formally open the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall to mark their first official trip to Orkney.

As always, the Duchess was seen sporting a variety of sophisticated outfits, including the iconic Princess Diana-inspired blue suit and her rare off-duty skinny jeans. But it was her stunning floral drop earrings that really got us talking.

Kate aptly chose the Flora Drop Earrings from Edinburgh-based brand Hamilton & Inches for her Scottish trip – but the glamorous pair have already sold out.

Consisting of citrine cut diamonds, mounted on an 18ct yellow gold post – the earrings currently retail at £1,3950. As always, we've sourced the ultimate high street dupes so fans of the royal's fashion can accessorize in style for a price that won't cost you a small fortune.

We think these elegant drop earrings from Missoma are right up the Duchess's street. Suspended from small hoops, two heart pendants stand out with signature ridge detailing for an elegant, statement look.

Ridge Heart Charm Earrings, £105/ $136, Missoma

Channel Kate's jewellery collection with this delicate pair of pearl drop earrings. The ultimate jewels to complete an outfit day, or night.

Gold Huggie Pear Drop Earrings, £89 / $128, Lily and Roo

A simple and extremely wearable style, these earrings feature pear drop citrine diamonds set in 18ct Yellow Gold – an almost uncanny dupe to the Duchess's pair.

Citrine Drop Earrings, £49 / $90, Wolf & Badger

The Duke and Duchess's latest trip to Scotland is no doubt a special one for the royal couple, who both met and fell in love when they were students at St Andrews University in Fife.

