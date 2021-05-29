This John Lewis dress is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Earlier this week the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the prettiest pink dress by Me+Em, costing at an eye-watering £450. With royal fans keen to recreate her look for less, we've found a gorgeous version from John Lewis – and at £49 it's an absolute bargain!

Finery Kyra Tiered Midi Dress, £49, John Lewis

An ideal choice for summer, this smock design features a round neckline and elbow-length sleeves. Falling to a midi length, the tiered silhouette is both flirty and feminine, perfect for laidback days out. Team your new favourite frock with espadrille wedges and a raffia bag for date night, or add box-fresh trainers and statement sunnies for an effortlessly cool feel.

Plus it also comes in two other colours – green and coral – so you're spoilt for choice.

Kate wore pink on Thursday to meet with Mila Sneddon

While Kate loves a pastel shade, she specifically chose to wear pink on Thursday – and there's a very special reason why. The royal, who invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home, had promised the five-year-old weeks earlier, that she would wear Mila's favourite colour on their next meeting.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton keeps her promise to wear a pink outfit for little girl

The pair originally met after Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate's lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic. Holding her end of the bargain, Mila looked so sweet in head-to-toe pink as she greeted the Duchess in a matching headband, dress and shoes.

Kate wore a gorgeous pink summer dress to a polo match in 2019

John Lewis' version also reminds us of the L.K.Bennett Madison dress which Kate wore to a charity polo match in Wokingham, Berkshire.

Back in 2019, the Duchess headed to the event with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She was also joined by her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex and adorable nephew, baby Archie.

Boasting a similarly relaxed silhouette complete with a mid-length skirt and floaty sleeves, Kate accessorised with a red croc print clutch and brown lace-up wedges – so stunning.

