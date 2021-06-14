Monica Vinader is having a huge jewellery sale – and Kate Middleton's fave collections are included

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What could be better than a jewellery sale? A jewellery sale that comes with the royal seal of approval! Kate Middleton favourite Monica Vinader has launched its summer sale with a range of beautiful rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces at up to 60 percent off!

Duchess Kate is known for wearing her Monica Vinader green earrings from the Siren line, and royal fans will be thrilled to find out that many pieces from the collection inspired by "sea-worn treasures and the glamour of southern Italy" are included in the irresistible sale. Meanwhile Meghan, Duchess of Sussex owns the Linear Solo Friendship Diamond Bracelet, of which a version is included in the sale.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her Monica Vinader Siren earrings on the Royal Tour of Canada and to the Chelsea Flower Show (left) and chose the Riva collection for events including British Vogue's 100th anniversary exhibition (right)

The brand is also favoured by fashionistas Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba. One of Monica Vinader's trademark touches is the use of shimmering gemstones which each bear a symbolic meaning, including love, loyalty and prosperity. And with the brand also offering complimentary engraving on selected items and a five year warranty with every purchase, you can be sure you're making a wise investment.

We’ve curated our 15 favourite pieces in the summer jewellery sale that you're sure to love too!

First up, your chance to snap up the same Green Onyx stone as Kate's earrings, this time as a pendant charm with the option to add your choice of chain.

Siren Small Nugget Pendant Charm, £60 £42, Monica Vinader

Duchess Meghan owns the Rose Gold Plated Vermeil version of this pretty friendship bracelet, and you can follow in her footsteps with the Rainbow Metallica colourway and the same hue of metal.

Linear Friendship Bracelet, £125 £75, Monica Vinader

Meaning 'harmony' this Fiji Bud Friendship Cuff makes a bold statement, and will look gorgeous worn alone or stacked with similar colours.

Fiji Bud Friendship Cuff, £125 £50, Monica Vinader

A chic gift, this bangle can be engraved with your chosen name or message and is available in Rose Gold Vermeil, like Meghan's friendship bracelet.

Fiji Bud Cuff, £150 £90, Monica Vinader

A sleek pair of hoops never goes out of style, and these Sterling Silver pair will go the distance.

Fiji Mini Hoop Earrings, £95 £66.50, Monica Vinader

Another item in Duchess Kate's favourite Siren range, this delicate bracelet features stunning Rose Quartz upon an 18ct Rose Gold Plated Vermeil chain: a real showstopper.

Siren Nugget Bracelet, £125 £87.50, Monica Vinader

One for the mapgie friend, this simple necklace bears an ethically sourced pave handset diamond upon a Rose Gold Vermeil chain.

Linear Solo Diamond Necklace, £140 £98, Monica Vinader

Another similar version of Duchess Meghan's friendship bracelet, this colourway uses Rainbow Metallica thread and a Sterling Silver disc topped with an ethically sourced pave diamond.

Linear Solo Friendship Diamond Bracelet, £80 £48, Monica Vinader

Coral represents 'luck' in this suits-all friendship bracelet style that is one of the brand's most iconic items. You can also perosnalise it with a sentimental message on the metal bar and toggle.

Fiji Friendship Bracelet, £140 £98, Monica Vinader

The Riva collection brings sparkling diamonds to your everyday look. Try this glittering Mini Circle Adjustable Friendship Ring with nine pave diamonds on a Sterling Silver chain.

Riva Mini Kite Adjustable Diamond Ring, £125 £75, Monica Vinader

Another item in Kate's beloved Siren range, this bracelet features a cluster of eight Natural Amazonite gemstones sitting atop a Sterling Silver chain.

Siren Mini Nugget Cluster Bracelet, £150 £105, Monica Vinader

Small but mighty, this ring features a statement silver bar with an adjustable chain and looks lovely stacked with the same style in contrasting gold.

Havana Adjustable Friendship Ring, £60 £36, Monica Vinader

The Alta collection focuses on bold chain details, and you can get the look with these statement earrings in Sterling Silver. There are also matching link bracelets and necklaces in silver, gold and rose gold to coordinate with too.

Alta Capture Charm Earrings, £100 £60, Monica Vinader

In a suits-all Mink colourway to represent 'success' this friendship bracelet would make a meaningful gift to a friend who's just received a promotion or new role. It has an adjustable cord and you can personalise the toggle with an initial, too.

Rio Mini Friendship Bracelet, £125 £75, Monica Vinader

One final item to tempt you, these enchanting studs are from Duchess Kate's favourite Siren line and use Blue Lace Agate gemstones finished with Sterling Silver. A great oppportunity to pick up one of the brand's bestsellers and make a huge saving in the process.

Siren Stud Earrings, £95 £57, Monica Vinader

