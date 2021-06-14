Kate Middleton's sell-out high street dress is back by popular demand

The Duchess Of Cambridge loves a chic dress or two - and we love the fact she often recycles them after she's worn them. The wife of Prince William is a true advocate of sustainable fashion and sets a really good example to royal fashion fans.

One of her favourite high street brands is L.K.Bennett. She has been pictured in numerous frocks from the luxury store and we covet each and every one.

Kate's selling power is top-notch and back in 2019 she rocked a red floral design called 'The Madison'. The floaty design was eye-catching but not overbearing, and she first wore it for a day out at the polo with her children, William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had recently welcomed baby Archie. She then re-wore it a year later for a video call in 2020 when she spoke to workers to hear about their experiences of providing care during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Madison dress sold out immediately despite numerous re-stocks. We hate it when this happens! But the brand has just launched a brand new number called the Elowen from their Pre-fall collection. This is almost identical to the best-selling Maddison and we think you will agree; just as gorgeous.

Kate wearing L.K.Bennett's 'Madison' dress in 2019

It's crafted from a silky fabric in a soft pink animal print and boasts a round neck with pleat detail to the front, short cape sleeves and a floaty, midi skirt. It would look amazing with sandals and a matching clutch.

Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress, £279, L.K.Bennett

It's not just L.K.Bennett dresses - Kate loves their shoes, too. The mother-of-three rocked the brand's 'Sledge' high heel pumps in 2011, and they quickly became her go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014. The comfortable, durable shoes are ideal if you want to add a polished tone to your outfit and need to spend the entire day standing on your feet – rather like Duchess Kate!

