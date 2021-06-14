Meghan Markle's stylish home decor is all over Amazon right now - from cool crystals to chic vases

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Classic yet modern, with simple, clean lines and a minimalist neutral palette. We could be talking about Meghan Markle’s wardrobe but it’s also an apt description of her and Prince Harry’s home decor.

But don’t think you need a royal budget to recreate the Duchess’ homeware look - you can shop lookalike pieces for a lot less on Amazon.

We may not know for sure that Meghan's the mind behind the decor, but it the house definitely has many of the same tasteful touches that were seen inside the Duchess' former Toronto home.

A peek inside the royal couple’s Montecito house reveals that the interior decor exudes the Duchess of Sussex’s laid-back but sophisticated California style. We’ve hunted for bargain homeware and furnishings on Amazon that would look right at home inside the family’s beautiful Santa Barbara mansion and its gorgeous garden.

During a series of virtual appearances, Harry and Meghan, parents to two-year-old son Archie and baby Lilibet Diana, have given us all a few peeks inside their beautiful California home

The key to copying Meghan and Harry’s abode? Keeping things fresh, airy and natural with linen, wood and glass accents, clean stripes, stylish coffee table books and a sense of calm… along with a bit of bohemian spirit (think macrame and aura-soothing crystals).

And of course make sure to pay attention to ALL the senses with scented candles and diffusers. The result? A home fit for a Duchess!

Shop Meghan Markle home decor style

During her virtual engagements and meetings, Meghan gave us a peek inside her and Prince Harry’s Montecito home.

Flowers, coffee table books and candles (Meghan’s favourites are by Diptyque, particularly the rose and berry Baies scent) are all a must

And of course, it’s all in a monochrome palette, from striped decorative cushions to wall art.

Black and white striped vase, £16.74, Amazon

Silk hydrangea, £11.89, Amazon





Linen striped cushion, was £11.49 now £8.99/$11.99, Amazon

Wood and Iron: Industrial Interiors coffee table book, was £35 now £28.52, Amazon

Set of 4 black and white graphic prints, £11.42/$8, Amazon

Vintage-look pillar candle holders, £13.99, Amazon

Skandinavisk Rose and Berry scented candle, was £16 now £13.50/$26.25, Amazon

A fig plant in a glaze plant pot, an ornate spark screen and a vintage print are among the highlights of another area of Harry and Meghan's home

Another corner of Harry and Meghan’s home features a large stone fireplace, with a vintage I Love You California print hanging above it.

Large Glazed Ceramic Effect Planter, £34.25, Amazon

Artificial Fig tree, £39.99/$69.99, Amazon

Vintage-look fireplace spark guard, £141.18, Amazon

Black table lamp,was £29.99 now £19.99, Amazon

I Love You California bear hug print, £22.99/$21.95, Amazon

Meghan Markle's home: The garden

While pregnant with baby Lilibeth Diana, Meghan made another garden appearance - and we loved the bohemian crochet pillows decorating the garden bench

The Duchess has just released her first children’s book, a heartfelt tale of father-child relationships, entitled The Bench. And naturally Meghan and Harry have one of their own, a rustic wood design.

Wooden garden bench, £139.99/$149.99, Amazon

Boho cushion, £10.99/$15.99, Amazon

Meghan's special detail: Cool crystals

Meghan and Harry also have a sparkling geode on display in their home

For a joint engagement with Harry, the couple switched up the background decor - and we spotted a cool crystal geode. Geodes are said to have healing properties and help you connect with your inner self.

Raw Amethyst Geode Healing Stone, £42.76/$51.60, Amazon

Meghan's timeless home staples

The style seen in Harry and Meghan's current home is similar to the decor of the Duchess' former Toronto place, with candles, flowers and coffee table books key to the look

It appears that Meghan is the main architect of the decor of her and Harry’s new California place, which has the same vibe as the Duchess’ former Toronto home. Above, a snap Meghan shared while living in Canada - with rustic table, glass and floral accents and silver Tom Dixon ‘Royalty’ diffuser. Plus her must-haves: coffee table books, black and white art and Diptyque candle

Silk peonies, £15.98, Amazon

Reclaimed wood and metal table, £256.83, Amazon

Lavender scent diffusers, set of two, £33/$25.99, Amazon

The Dress by Meghan Hess hardcover coffee table book, £10.32/$13.39, Amazon

