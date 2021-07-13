We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How amazing did the Duchess of Cambridge look on Sunday evening at the Euro 2020 final? The royal turned heads in a chic blazer and jeans at Wembley on Sunday and she accessorised with a pair of stunning red beaded earrings by Blaize. But you may have missed her handbag, which was by Mulberry.

If you look closely at our pictures, the brunette beauty is seen leaning down to talk to Prince George, and her fabulous handbag is on the ledge. Being a pillar box red tone, we can only assume it was another patriotic nod to the England squad.

WATCH: Prince George hugs mum Kate and dad William after England's goal

Kate first debuted the bag back in 2019, when she made a surprise appearance at the polo with her three children, the Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie.

Her off-duty outfit consisted of a candy pink L.K. Bennett dress and the special arm candy. Kate has the croc-leather version of the 'Small Darley', which has the brand's signature postman's lock and can also be transformed into a clutch with a removable chain strap. Sadly, the exact version is no longer available but we've found some similar styles from the English heritage brand you might like.

You can see Kate's bag on the ledge next to Prince George

We also noticed that Kate was once again wearing a Zara blazer to the big match, this time in white. The Duchess has worn three blazers lately in red, white and blue, so it's safe to say they are clearly her favourites!

Amberley Satchel Scarlet Small Classic Grain, £766, Mulbery

The 39-year-old always champions the high street and consistently rocks more affordable options like this - and royal fashion fans love her for it. It's great to know you can bag yourself some royally-approved pieces when you head out to the shops.

