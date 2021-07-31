Kate Middleton's faves are on sale at Nordstrom: Barbour, Topshop, Boden & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you haven't shopped the Nordstrom sale, with clearance prices up to 60% off and more, then get shopping, stat! There are hundreds amazing bargains waiting for you, from kids clothing to homeware. But guess what? There are some especially good bargains for fashion fans of Kate Middleton's style.

Shop Kate MIddleton-approved brands in the Nordstrom sale

The Nordstrom sale is packed with some of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to fashion brands, including Barbour jackets, dresses by Faithfull the Brand and Jenny Packham, Adidas sneakers and even her most loved jewellery brand, Monica Vinader. Check out our Kate-inspired picks from the big Nordy discounts.

ADIDAS

Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers, and Kate loves Adidas for sports days. She owns quite a few pairs of Adidas sneakers, including this bright and bold red design.

Swift Run X Sneaker, was $85 Now $56.90

BARBOUR

Every British royal loves a good outdoors jacket, and Barbour even has three royal warrants! Kate loves their Defence style but there's a Barbour look for everyone on sale at Nordstrom.

Sterndale Quilted Jacket, was $200 Now $139.20

MONICA VINADER

Monica Vinader is one Duchess Kate's go-to jewelry brands – and you can get pieces from one of her favourite collections, the Siren line, on sale now.

Monica Vinader Siren Mini Semiprecious Stone Bezel Pendant Charm, was $85 Now $55.90

SOREL

A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates. Kate favours SOREL for her cold weather footwear.

Sorel Joan of Arctic III Waterproof Wedge Chelsea Boot was $200 now $129.90

SWEATY BETTY

Duchess Kate is a big fan of activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too.

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waist Yoga Pocket Leggings, were $108 Now $69

UGG

Pre-Duchess days, Kate was often seen hitting the streets of London in the comfiest shoes - a pair of UGGs. You can bag some cozy Ugg gear starting at less than $50.

Water Repellent Ankle Bootie, was $150 now from $99

