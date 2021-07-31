﻿
kate-nordstrom

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article  

Kate Middleton's faves are on sale at Nordstrom: Barbour, Topshop, Boden & more

Shop like a Duchess! Grab a deal on Duchess Kate's fave fashion labels, from Adidas to Topshop now

Carla Challis

If you haven't shopped the Nordstrom sale, with clearance prices up to 60% off and more, then get shopping, stat! There are hundreds amazing bargains waiting for you, from kids clothing to homeware. But guess what? There are some especially good bargains for fashion fans of Kate Middleton's style.

RELATED: 6 Kate Middleton-approved kidswear brands to shop to dress your child like a royal

Shop Kate MIddleton-approved brands in the Nordstrom sale

The Nordstrom sale is packed with some of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to fashion brands, including Barbour jackets, dresses by Faithfull the Brand and Jenny Packham, Adidas sneakers and even her most loved jewellery brand, Monica Vinader. Check out our Kate-inspired picks from the big Nordy discounts.

 

ADIDAS

kate-adidas-supernova

Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers, and Kate loves Adidas for sports days. She owns quite a few pairs of Adidas sneakers, including this bright and bold red design.

adidas-trainer

Swift Run X Sneaker, was $85 Now $56.90

SHOP ADIDAS ON SALE

SHOP: The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look perfect on Zoom calls

BARBOUR

kate-barbour

Every British royal loves a good outdoors jacket, and Barbour even has three royal warrants! Kate loves their Defence style but there's a Barbour look for everyone on sale at Nordstrom.

barbour-jacket

Sterndale Quilted Jacket, was $200 Now $139.20

SHOP BARBOUR ON SALE

 

MONICA VINADER

kate middleton monica vinader earrings nordstrom

Monica Vinader is one Duchess Kate's go-to jewelry brands – and you can get pieces from one of her favourite collections, the Siren line, on sale now.

mv-necklace

Monica Vinader Siren Mini Semiprecious Stone Bezel Pendant Charm, was $85 Now $55.90

SHOP MONICA VINADER ON SALE

 

SOREL

kate-wearing-sorel

A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates. Kate favours SOREL for her cold weather footwear.

sorel-boots

Sorel Joan of Arctic III Waterproof Wedge Chelsea Boot was $200 now $129.90

SHOP SOREL ON SALE

 

SWEATY BETTY

kate-sweaty-betty

Duchess Kate is a big fan of activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too.

sweaty-betty-leggings

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waist Yoga Pocket Leggings, were $108 Now $69

SHOP SWEATY BETTY ON SALE

 

UGG

kate-middleton-wearing-uggs

Pre-Duchess days, Kate was often seen hitting the streets of London in the comfiest shoes - a pair of UGGs. You can bag some cozy Ugg gear starting at less than $50.

ugg boots kate middleton in nordstrom sale

Water Repellent Ankle Bootie, was $150 now from $99

SHOP UGG ON SALE

KEEP READING: Duchess Kate's secret to the perfect Zoom angle revealed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.This article has been updated with amended price details.

More on:

More about nordstrom

More news