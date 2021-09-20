Lady Amelia Windsor has us swooning over her stylish gingham co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor looked as stylish as ever on Sunday when she shared a snap wearing a fun gingham co-ord from sustainable brand Stefania Vaidani.

The 26-year-old sported a blue check midi skirt paired with a pink check crop top that featured dramatic puff sleeves, finishing off the outfit with a large straw bag and chunky black sandals.

Amelia posted the photo from her recent trip to Ibiza on Instagram, and it's safe to say that we are swooning over her summery ensemble.

It seems as if we aren’t the only ones loving her look, as many followers rushed to the comments section to share their opinion.

One person wrote: "Beautiful my fave colours," while another added: "Stunning" followed by a heart emoji.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked lovely in the gingham set

The royal's outfit perfectly complimented the pretty background, complete with bright blue skies and pink flowers.

Amelia stayed at the popular OKU Hotel in Ibiza, and later shared a selfie as she lounged around the pool soaking up the Spanish sun.

Although it may no longer be bare leg weather here in the UK, we think that Amelia's crop top would look super cute paired with jeans and a jacket this autumn.

Stefania Vaidani vichy check crop top, £26.70, ASOS

Luckily it is still available to purchase online, but we'd be quick as there are only a couple of sizes left. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative.

Stradivarius puff sleeve crop top, £10.40, ASOS

The royal is a big fan of matching sets, and in August she was spotted in a trendy two-piece from royally-loved label Maje.

Lady Amelia Windsor wowed at the Dr. Jart event

Amelia headed out to a beauty event for Dr. Jart in the outfit, which consisted of a long floaty cotton voile skirt and matching bandeau top, which both featured a pretty mixed floral print.

Aegis chain necklace, £165, Missoma

She finished off the look with a pair of chunky green brogues, a silky green handbag and an 18ct gold chain from Missoma – gorgeous!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ p