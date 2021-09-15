Princess Beatrice stylishly dresses her adorable baby bump in velvet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening the beautiful Princess Beatrice was seen out and about in London with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In photographs that appeared on the Mail Online, the pregnant royal looked as stylish as ever, sporting a lovely midi dress in black, her favourite embroidered Gucci loafers, a beautiful maroon duster jacket, and the most popular royal hair accessory ever- a headband. The big sister of Princess Eugenie wore her famous red mane loose and looked positively glowing.

Sadly all Beatrice's fashion items are past-season buys, but we've found some similar threads if you fancy taking on the daughter of Prince Andrew's style.

The royal has been seen at a few public events throughout her pregnancy, including Wimbledon in July, looking gorgeous in a polka-dot dress.

Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon, wearing a Self Portrait dress

The redhead wore a lovely Self-Portrait midi dress which features statement puff sleeves, a ruched bodice and a frilled hem. Beatrice added chic sunglasses to her look as well as some fine gold jewellery alongside her wedding and engagement rings, and wore her strawberry blonde hair in a sleek, blow-dried style.

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Beatrice's pregnancy in May with a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie also shared an adorable tribute the following day, which coincided with World Bee Day.

The mother-of-one wrote: "It's World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes... But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way. Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can't wait to meet the little one."

