Meghan Markle's Dior handbag had a surprising hidden detail

On Saturday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Global Citizen Live event in New York City. We were so excited to see the royal couple, and Meghan's outfit was top class as always.

The former Suits star decided to opt for a beautiful white mini dress from Valentino. The shift-style frock was emblazoned with intricate floral embellishments, and the mother-of-two accessorised with a black face mask and matching coat - carrying a beautiful bag by Christian Dior.

Meghan Markle reads her children's book to kids at Harlem school

In fact, the 'it' bag bore special significance as it was the 'Lady D-Lite' bag - named after Princess Diana, Meghan's late mother-in-law.

It's safe to say that Diana inspired Christian Dior. The Lady Dior bag was originally known as the Chouchou. In 1996 however, Diana carried it and the rest is history.

Meghan carrying her Lady D-Lite bag in New York

She was rarely seen without the statement bag and it became synonymous with the royal - so much so that the fashion house gave it a revamp and named it after her. It's still one of the brand's most instantly recognisable and popular pieces, so we can totally see why Meghan chose it.

Princess Diana often carried her Dior bag

From close-up photos however, royal fans have spotted that she had actually had the arm candy personalised! As you can see from our zoomed-in snap, it bears the abbreviation 'DSSOS' - which we take to be 'DSS', an abbreviation for 'Duchess', and 'OS', Of Sussex. Cute!

The bag was personalised bearing the letters: 'DSSOS'

Meghan's is the latest and most modern version of the Lady D-Lite bag. It's fully embroidered with a black Cannage motif and the front features a signature Christian Dior print.

Lady D-Lite Bag, £3,450 / $4,800, Dior

Equipped with a wide, reversible and removable embroidered shoulder strap, the medium Lady D-Lite bag can be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder or cross-body and it will cost you just over £3,000. Wow!

