Princess Eugenie looked absolutely gorgeous on Monday evening as she headed to Oswald's members' club in Mayfair. Her baby-free date night seemingly coincided with her third wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank, which was the next day. Cute!

The 31-year-old looked so delightful in pictures that featured on the MailOnline. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a stunning black midi dress by one of her favourite brands Maje, a sumptuous camel coat by Max Mara, and she carried a plush black leather handbag by Louis Vuitton. Her hair was teased into a sleek and straight style and minimal makeup showed off her glowing skin. What a chic mama!

Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, took to Instagram in celebration of her youngest daughter's anniversary. She shared a beautiful snapshot of the bride and groom as they exited St George's Chapel following their nuptials. "Happy Wedding Anniversary, what a magical day," the 61-year-old wrote. "Thank you, Jack and Eugie for sharing your hearts…"

Princess Eugenie and Jack have been married for three years

We love these kinds of posts, and Eugenie herself paid a loving tribute to husband Jack to mark the occasion, too. Prince William and Harry's cousin posted an unseen snap from the couple's evening wedding reception, and we still can't get enough of her blush pink Zac Posen gown.

The picture showed the newlyweds during what appears to be their first dance, with Eugenie beaming directly at the camera as she embraces her husband. The Princess wrote in the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!"

New York-based designer Zac was tasked with creating Eugenie's spectacular second gown for her evening reception, which was held at her parents' home, Royal Lodge Windsor.

Like her wedding dress, the powder pink silk design featured a plunging back to showcase her scoliosis scars, with delicate buttons down the back and a sheer cape to finish.

