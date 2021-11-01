Zara Tindall dazzles in leather mini shorts as she and Mike Tindall celebrate Storm Keating's 40th birthday The birthday girl shared several pictures of the fun night

Zara and Mike Tindall left their three kids at home last weekend to surprise a very good friend, Storm Keating, at her 40th birthday bash.

MORE: Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall confirms exciting news - details

The couple looked stunning for the milestone occasion, with Princess Anne's daughter opting for a pair of gorgeous leather mini shorts and gold and black blouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall speaks candidly about the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral

To complete the look, the equestrian wore black tights and her short hair in loose waves. Mike, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

READ: Mike Tindall shares sweet updates about Mia, Lena and baby Lucas

RELATED: Mike and Zara Tindall's cutest PDA moments as they celebrate tenth wedding anniversary

The special occasion took place at The Tythe Barn, a 14th century barn wedding venue set in the Oxfordshire countryside and other guests included the whole Keating family as well as Kelly Hoppen, Sam Branson and his wife Isabella.

Storm shared several picture of Zara and Mike at her birthday party

Sharing pictures on Sunday night, a week after the big surprise, Stormy told her followers: "This day last week I was waking up after the best surprise ever. A truly special weekend spent with family & friends from all over, some of which I haven't seen in YEARS. My goodness there are tears and then THERE ARE TEARS."

She continued: "After such a difficult year & telling my hubby to please not make a fuss for my 40th - this was the last thing I expected or thought I wanted… but I am so glad he knows me better than I know myself. I haven't felt this relaxed and happy in a long time, I've been too exhausted and focused on the job at hand to even remind myself of what this feels like."

The Tindalls and Keatings have been friends for years

She then added: "It's just what I needed at just the right time. God I have missed you all so much. I'm so sorry I've been forced to sacrifice so much time with you all, but I’ve never felt more optimistic about the next chapter in my life & being able to make up for that lost time in the best ways possible. Bring on 2022! Thank you to everyone who celebrated with me & for all the beautiful birthday wishes, love & kindness."