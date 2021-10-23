Zara Tindall pays tribute to Prince Charles in gorgeous checked coat at Cheltenham

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall paid a subtle tribute to her uncle Prince Charles when she attended the opening meeting of Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday.

The equestrian royal looked elegant in a blue, figure-hugging, mid-length coat by Really Wild that featured Prince of Wales checked luxury wool tweed, raglan sleeves, faux tortoiseshell buttons, and a matching fabric belt that cinched in her waist. She accessorised with a pair of black heeled knee-high suede boots by Fairfax & Favor and carried her trusty maroon saddle bag by Aspinal of London, which has sadly been discontinued.

Zara looked in her element and couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she strode across the grounds of the course for the Showcase Meeting.

The Queen's granddaughter loves fashion and we enjoy seeing what outfits she comes up with when she heads to public events.

Zara's coat featured Prince of Wales tweed

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Zara is the continuing face of British heritage brand Musto clothing, with the brand releasing images of the mother-of-three posing outdoors in their outwear staples in a variety of colours. With her hair up and sporting minimal makeup, she looked fresh and glowing.

The collaboration coincides with the brand's new Autumn Winter 2021 collection for adventures on land and on the water. The collection features new designs and offers classic, stylish and quintessentially British outdoor wear for every occasion.

Speaking about the partnership, Zara explained: "I have been wearing Musto since childhood and I’m so excited to continue in my role as a Musto ambassador by being part of their autumn winter 2021 campaign.

"Musto’s classic designs and technical knowledge are the reasons why it is one of my go-to brands.. Whether I’m walking in the countryside or taking care of my horses, I know I’ll be ready to take on the worst British weather can throw at me and look smart while doing it."

