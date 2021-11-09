Mike Tindall's dream holiday destination revealed - and it looks like paradise Zara Tindall's husband is an avid golfer

Winter might be drawing in, but Mike Tindall's mind is on sunnier climes. The 43-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a snapshot of an idyllic resort in the Dominican Republic and admitted he is desperate to return.

"Every time I see a picture of @casacampodr, I want to be there playing golf," wrote dad-of-three Mike, who has been married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall since 2011.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares updates about Mia, Lena and baby Lucas

"I'm hugely grateful for them and @yourgolftravel for providing such an incredible prize as part of @TindallGolf day. I only wish that it was me that had won it!"

Mike is a keen golfer. After retiring from rugby in 2011, he turned his attention to improving his handicap and can often be found out and about on the golf course. He also hosts an annual event named the Celebrity Golf Classic to raise money for charities such as Cure Parkinson's Trust, after his father was sadly diagnosed with the disease in 2003.

Mike is an avid golfer

Mike's devotion to the game hit a snag last year as a result of the pandemic - although Zara later revealed he had a novel way of keeping up his golf.

Speaking to James Haskell and Chloe Madeley, she revealed that Mike had started playing golf on his phone - stating that it was one of his most annoying lockdown habits.

The former rugby star has been married to Zara since 2011

Her admission prompted Chloe to share that her husband James is spending "all day" playing on his Xbox. "It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do," Zara commented. "Tindall, you can play golf, like real golf, outside," Chloe then remarked, before Mike interjected: "No, you can't! The golf courses are closed!"

While Mike might not be at his idyllic golf resort, he did manage to enjoy a holiday with his wife and children over the summer. "I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely, just before the fires actually," he told his co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, on their The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Mike with his daughters, Mia and Lena

"We stayed in a place very close to the fires and fortunately that place made it through, but they did send me pictures that it was close."

Mike also revealed that he and Zara took their children, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and seven-month-old Lucas up to see the Queen at her Balmoral estate.

He said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

