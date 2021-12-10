Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan.

MORE: Kate Middleton joined by Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindall at Christmas concert - best photos

Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton enjoys festive outing with Prince William

Opting for an understated look, Duchess Kate jazzed up her outfit with a simple pendant necklace and wore her long hair down in tumbling curls.

PHOTOS: Royal ladies rocking festive sequins! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

She kept her makeup simple and fresh in the photo, which saw her flashing a beaming smile.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge matched his wife in a khaki polo shirt and cream shorts, while George rocked a military style polo shirt and Louis was clad in stipes.

Duchess Kate posed with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Looking every inch her mother's mini-me, cheeky Charlotte donned a gingham sundress with sweet ruffles on the sleeves.

Fans were loving the 2021 card, with one penning: "Omggggg this is the sweetest picture" while another enthused: "Merry Christmas to the whole family!". It has not yet been revealed who this year's photographer is or when the family travelled to Jordan.

Loving Kate's classic dress? We've sourced some lovely looks on the high street that will make you want to book a far-flung getaway. Keep scrolling...

Ellen Tiered Shirt Dress, £130, Boden

Self-Tie Linen Midi Dress, £95, Whistles at Selfridges

Ina Shirt Dress, £129, Hobbs

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

For last year's Christmas card, the Cambridge clan opted for a relaxed vibe, posing outside their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and sporting understated jeans and jumpers.

Matt Porteous was responsible for the 2020 photo. In the past, the royal photographer has received commissions from Prince William and Kate, including capturing behind-the-scenes images of their youngest child Louis' christening.

The 2020 Cambridge Christmas card was a more relaxed affair

Duchess Kate was last seen attending the Together At Christmas carol service, held at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

RELATED: Do royals order takeaways? The Queen, Duchess Kate and more fast food revelations

Kate stepped out in a gorgeous festive red coat dress by Catherine Walker for the star-studded event – but eagle-eyed fans noted her sentimental choice of jewellery.

In a sweet tribute to The Queen, Kate accessorised her outfit with a pair of diamond and sapphire fringed earrings, on loan from The Queen Mother's collection.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.