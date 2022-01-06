Kate Middleton's low-key birthday plans: is this where she's celebrating? Sunday will be a special day for the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and no doubt it'll be a special day for Kate with her husband, Prince William, and their three children.

While the royal usually marks her birthday privately, there have been revelations about how the Duchess has celebrated the occasion in the past.

It's likely that Kate will be surrounded by her closest friends and family members at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, for her milestone this year.

EXCLUSIVE: The Duchess of Cambridge at 40: why she's more confident than ever

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's milestones as she celebrates 40th birthday

The Cambridges spent the festive period at Anmer Hall and were pictured leaving a church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

William and Kate usually stay at their Norfolk residence during school holidays, with the Duke revealing on his Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk episode in December: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

Last year, the Cambridges celebrated Kate's 39th birthday during lockdown where she was reportedly treated to a tea party put on by William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And in 2020, the Duchess also hosted some of her closest friends at their country home for her birthday, including William's close pal Tom van Straubenzee and his then fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe.

MORE: Prince William's worst present for Kate Middleton and she's 'never let him forget it'

MORE: How Kate Middleton's fifth birthday inspired mum Carole Middleton

Kate pictured in Norfolk days before her 38th birthday in 2020

No doubt Kate will be joined by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger siblings, Pippa and James, and their partners on her 40th birthday.

The Middletons spent last Christmas with William and Kate, and businesswoman Carole revealed in a Party Pieces Instagram post why she likes to embrace the New Year.

She wrote: "It's no surprise I've learned to love January; it's the start of a new year and time to get healthy habits in place and birthday month for me so there is every good reason to celebrate with loved ones!"

Kate and her family will also celebrate Carole's 67th birthday on 31 January.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.