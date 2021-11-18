Princess Eugenie stuns in studded midi dress for intimate dinner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie looked oh-so-sophisticated on Wednesday night when she attended an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of The Blue Marine Foundation.

The royal wore a stunning studded midi dress from Maje, which she styled with black knee-high boots and a tartan print coat from Sandro. She finished off the look with her Louis Vuitton 'Capucines' bag in black leather.

Eugenie wore her hair in glamorous waves and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. She was joined by her sister, Princess Beatrice, at the event, who looked equally as chic in a brown satin skirt and black blazer.

Sadly, the royal's exact outfit is no longer available online, however, check out these amazing alternatives we have sourced.

Princess Eugenie looked so sophisticated in her Maje dress

This Ted Baker coat looks just like Eugenie's number, with a blue and green check print and a trendy oversized fit.

Check oversize double-breasted wool coat, £330, Ted Baker

Pair with this ribbed-knit dress from Maje and some black knee-high boots for the ultimate Christmas day outfit.

Maje ribbed-knit dress, £299, Selfridges

The Princess has made lots of stylish appearances as of late, and sported a new look by modern designers Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka when she attended the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Eugenie shared some snaps and videos on her Instagram Story, as well as an inspiring Reel on her main page - writing: "A wonderful first day at COP26 meeting and speaking to some of the most inspiring initiatives and people out there."

No doubt she put a lot of thought into her outfit, choosing sustainable brands to make her environmental message known. The Princess supported royal favourite designer Gabriela Hearst at the event, attending her panel talk and wearing the brand's 'Seymore' knit dress, which costs £990. The royal also debuted a new biker jacket from cool-girl brand Nanushka, worth £825. Eugenie added her Rag & Bone boots and favourite Louis Vuitton 'Capucines' bag.

