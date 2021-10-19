Princess Eugenie looks stylish in split hem dress for new outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie has been spotted in some seriously trendy outfits as of late, and Monday was no exception.

Taking to social media, Princess Beatrice's sister posted a series of photos from her visit to the Askew Ward at Hammersmith and Fulham Hospital's Mental Health Unit, looking oh-so-stylish in a split hem dress.

The royal paired the navy number with a long-sleeved, striped T-shirt and casual white trainers, and we are obsessed with her off-duty look.

Eugenie captioned the snaps: "This morning I visited the Askew Ward at Hammersmith and Fulham Hospital's Mental Health Unit to see the work of @_hospitalrooms charity in practice.

"@_hospitalrooms work closely with ward staff and hospital employees to bring art into spaces like the Askew Ward, to provide some much-needed light in a dark moment.

Princess Eugenie shared a series of photos from her visit

"The charity works with artists who visit hospital wards to paint artworks on the walls, meet the service users and ultimately leave behind something positive for those struggling with mental health issues.

"It was inspiring to meet everyone involved today. You can find out more about the amazing work of @_hospitalrooms on their page."

Although the new mother did not share her exact outfit details, we have sourced an almost identical version of her dress so that you can recreate the look.

Sleeveless Midi Knit Dress, £85, & Other Stories

This sleeveless knitted dress from & Other Stories is perfect for throwing on over T-shirts and blouses this autumn. Simply pair with trainers for a casual look or turn up the glam with some heeled boots.

Eugenie showed off her impeccable style once again at the weekend when she attended a football match with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The pair were spotted watching the Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur match at St James' Park, and the royal looked lovely in the stands wearing a classic little black dress with a pleated skirt and tweed detailing at the collar.

